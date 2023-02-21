Tenaha Lady Tigers punch their ticket to Athens regional tournament

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — It was another dominant performance for the Tenaha Lady Tigers on Monday, who took care of McLeod 63-18 in Hallsville in the regional quarterfinals.

Now Tenaha will get ready to head to Athens for the regional tournament, and with two more wins, they will clinch a spot at state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.