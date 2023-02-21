Open in App
Tenaha, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Tenaha Lady Tigers punch their ticket to Athens regional tournament

By Garrett Sanders,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKvb3_0kuAS3el00

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — It was another dominant performance for the Tenaha Lady Tigers on Monday, who took care of McLeod 63-18 in Hallsville in the regional quarterfinals.

Now Tenaha will get ready to head to Athens for the regional tournament, and with two more wins, they will clinch a spot at state.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
LaPoynor beats Timpson 68-57 to advance to regional championship
Larue, TX2 days ago
Martin’s Mill outlasts Beckville 47-36 in regional semifinal
Athens, TX2 days ago
2 Hawkins ISD teams heading to State Robotics Championship
Southlake, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits East Texas
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Nacogdoches resident to compete in World Championship Steak Cookoff
Nacogdoches, TX2 days ago
Beckville knocks off Hawkins 65-54 in regional quarterfinal
Beckville, TX5 days ago
Tyler’s Kristen Williams signs with Paul Quinn volleyball
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Zonta Club of East Texas hosts antique show in Longview
Longview, TX1 day ago
Sharon Shriners host 41st annual charity chili cook-off
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Woman killed, 3 injured in crash on FM 3053 near Kilgore
Kilgore, TX1 hour ago
Tyler’s Fresh 15 sees most successful year yet
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Kilgore Hungarian restaurant closed after losing roof in storm
Kilgore, TX2 days ago
Kilgore ArtWalk returns after 1 year hiatus
Kilgore, TX20 hours ago
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes hit East Texas
Pickton, TX2 days ago
Keeping life simple with ‘Hang Eze’
Tyler, TX2 days ago
ON-CAMPUS POLICE: How East Texas schools are improving safety
Jacksonville, TX4 days ago
Generator safety as we enter storm season
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Sylvania Church’s upcoming Missions Conference
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Lindale ISD given ‘all clear’ after called-in threat causes lockdown
Lindale, TX55 minutes ago
‘Center of excellence’: Emmett J. Scott High School educated Black students in Tyler before integration
Tyler, TX5 days ago
City of Tyler expands tornado preparedness measures
Tyler, TX3 days ago
The mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas
Tyler, TX2 days ago
VIDEOS: Possible tornado, storm damage reported in East Texas
Pickton, TX3 days ago
3 Spring Hill ISD teachers camp out on a roof for a cause
Longview, TX5 days ago
Storm shelters in East Texas– Do you need to go underground to be safe?
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Wonderland Pines offering free wedding in hopes of helping stray animals
Jacksonville, TX3 days ago
Houses damaged, roads shut down, Como-Pickton cancels class after tornado in Pickton
Pickton, TX3 days ago
Generator safety tips to keep in mind during severe weather
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Severe weather leaves behind a mess for some Gregg County residents
Longview, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy