Tenaha Lady Tigers punch their ticket to Athens regional tournament

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — It was another dominant performance for the Tenaha Lady Tigers on Monday, who took care of McLeod 63-18 in Hallsville in the regional quarterfinals.
Now Tenaha will get ready to head to Athens for the regional tournament, and with two more wins, they will clinch a spot at state.
