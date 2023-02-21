Open in App
Anderson Township, OH
See more from this location?
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Officials still looking for driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run

By Bret Buganski,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485T6b_0kuARjU700

Two families are pleading for witnesses to come forward more than three months after a deadly hit-and-run.

In November 2022, someone hit and killed 15-year-old Eli Jones on Clough Pike near 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. Douglas Stansell, the Good Samaritan who stopped and called 911, died after suffering a heart attack. His family said the trauma of seeing Jones in the road caught up to him.

"(The driver) didn't have the decency to stop or even just call that's all they had to do was just call," said Christina Stansell, Douglas' widow.

Right now, there are no suspects. The Jones family said they have not had any recent updates from law enforcement.

Last December, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office provided a picture of a front right wheel well liner, which authorities think is from the car that hit Jones. They describe it as a dark-colored Honda Civic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xjCa_0kuARjU700 Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for the vehicle with this front right wheel well liner. The number reads 34591.

Jonathan Stansell was with his father the night Jones got hit. They stopped, called 911 and waited with Jones while medical crews arrived. About one hour later, Stansell had a heart attack. He died later that day.

"He wanted everyone in this world to see each other as family and as blood and that's what he saw Eli as he saw him as his own kid," Jonathan Stansell said.

"Maybe the outcomes could've been different but either way I just want closure and the only way we're going to be able to do that or be able to truly heal is for us to be able to get answers," Christina Stansell said.

WCPO reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, but hasn't heard back as of Monday evening. Meanwhile, the family of Eli Jones is hosting the "Eli Jones' Memorial Fundraiser" on Saturday, March 18 at the New Richmond VFW, located at 111 George Street. It runs from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hamilton County, OH newsLocal Hamilton County, OH
Teen dies following hit-and-run that happened 2 years ago
Cincinnati, OH52 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 arrested after alleged safecracking attempt at Madison Twp. home
Middletown, OH20 hours ago
Police: Fort Mitchell area cleared following grenade found in mailbox
Fort Mitchell, KY1 day ago
Pregnant 26-year-old killed in Colerain Township
Colerain Township, OH2 days ago
28-year-old man overturns vehicle, dies following I-74 crash near Montana Avenue
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati Fire Department: $750,000 in estimated damages from Hartwell fire
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Smoke plume from huge warehouse fire in Camp Washington seen for miles
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Man dies after he was struck by semi while leaving the site of Warren Co. crash
Middletown, OH4 days ago
Woman pleads guilty to throwing fetus in trash can, enters intervention program
Monroe, OH3 days ago
Woman hospitalized after she was shot by Goshen police
Goshen, OH5 days ago
Cincinnati found as ‘significant source’ for drugs on interstates
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
17-year-old shot Wednesday evening at Roselawn Sports Complex
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
CPD: 1 dead, at least 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
Cincinnati, OH7 days ago
Sheriff: Mother determined as shooter in murder-suicide near New Richmond
New Richmond, OH6 days ago
13-year-old Northern Kentucky girl rescued from rising waters during heavy rain
Florence, KY2 days ago
WATCH: NWS confirms three tornadoes on Friday
New Vienna, OH2 days ago
Black landlord claims property appraisal was under-valued because of his race
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
NWS: EF1 tornado touched down northwest of Middletown during Monday storms
Middletown, OH5 days ago
Former Miami University and UC student dies in Nevada medical flight crash
Oxford, OH4 days ago
Here's how you can help the City of Cincinnati repair potholes
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
Parade and Bockfest Hall activities canceled Friday due to weather
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
The Christ Hospital Health Network promotes Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Liberty Township, OH1 day ago
This job in Fairfield comes with a bank account
Fairfield, OH3 days ago
Students return to Rothenberg Prep after flooding forced two-week closure
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
Chamber honors four Great Living Cincinnatians
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
New Richmond's Freedom Fest aims to honor even more veterans than years past
New Richmond, OH6 days ago
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Northside
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy