Steve Cohen taking on expanded role with Mets still searching for new president

PORT ST. LUCIE — Steve Cohen is now reporting directly to Steve Cohen.

With the Mets still searching for a new president , the team owner Cohen has taken on an expanded role, becoming more active in the organization’s daily business, he said Monday.

Sandy Alderson announced last summer that he was stepping aside as team president, but would remain in the role until a successor was found. At that point he would become an adviser to Cohen.

Alderson, according to Cohen, has already become an adviser to the owner, with the team presidency remaining open.

“It’s got to be somebody that I’m excited about bringing in,” Cohen said, when asked about the team president’s vacancy. “I’m the CEO right now. I don’t know if that’s good or bad, but when we find the right person I’ll hire him.”

Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks to the media at spring training on Monday. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Cohen said he’s now part of the weekly meetings with other team executives.

Alderson, who spent two seasons as the team president to help with Cohen’s transition after buying the Mets, arrived at camp recently. Alderson’s son, Bryn — who had been serving as an assistant general manager under Billy Eppler — departed the organization before spring training.

Denyi Reyes and Jose Butto are the Mets’ scheduled starting pitchers for their split-squad Grapefruit League openers on Saturday. Reyes will pitch against the Astros in West Palm Beach and Butto, later in the day, will face the Marlins in Port St. Lucie.

Max Scherzer, David Peterson and Jose Quintana are the scheduled Mets starting pitchers in succession beginning Sunday.

Starling Marte works out in the outfield on Monday. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Starling Marte took batting practice and ran to first base once during drills. It was an initial step for the veteran outfielder in testing both groins, following November core muscle surgery . Marte indicated he would be taking it slower than usual in camp in his buildup toward Opening Day.

Keith Hernandez was in camp, after last week reaching agreement on a new three-year contract to remain in the SNY booth. The former Mets first baseman will be back on the air Saturday, for the 6:10 p.m. game scheduled against the Marlins at Clover Park.