Little Falls woman dead after North Dakota collision

A Little Falls woman was killed, Monday, when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in eastern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) reported that a 26-year-old woman from Little Falls sustained “fatal injuries.” She was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision between a car and a semi truck and trailer, about five miles southeast of Thompson, North Dakota. Her name has not been released pending notification of her family.

According to the NDHP, it was alerted to the accident at about 11:23 a.m. Monday. It occurred in the 400 block of 11th Street Northeast in Grand Forks County. The conditions at the time of the incident were described as “snow covered” roads with “blowing snow.”

The Little Falls woman was the lone passenger in a 2011 Chevy Cruze, driven by a 21-year-old male from Waite Park — who also has not been named. According to the report, they were northbound on 11th Street Northeast, while a 2012 Kenworth semi truck and trailer driven by Ross Radermacher, 28, Amenia, North Dakota, was southbound.

“The Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck the Kenworth at an angle,” read the report. “Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch.”

The Little Falls woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevy Cruze was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with non-life threatening injuries. Radermacher and his passenger, Curtis Mann, 39, Durbin, North Dakota, were not injured.

All four occupants of the two vehicles were wearing their seat belts when the collision occurred. The airbag deployed in the Chevy Cruze. The NDHP reported that charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle.

NDHP was assisted at the scene by the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson Fire and Rescue and Altru Ambulance Service.

“The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol,” read the report.

The Morrison County Record will update this story when more information is released.