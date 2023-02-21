Van Buren
Change location
See more from this location?
Van Buren, MO
semoball.com
Bulldogs down Cabool, will face Redbirds in district semifinals
By ALICEA LITTLESETH WEEKS, Daily American Republic,13 days ago
By ALICEA LITTLESETH WEEKS, Daily American Republic,13 days ago
VAN BUREN — The fourth-seeded Van Buren Bulldogs defeated fifth-seeded Cabool 44-32 in a thrilling matchup in the first round of the Class 2 District...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0