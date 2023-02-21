Open in App
Dell Rapids, SD
See more from this location?
KELOLAND

Sherman, Viborg-Hurley outlasts Dell Rapids St. Mary

By Grant Sweeter,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbMfh_0kuAIwtV00

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The Viborg-Hurley boys basketball team outlasted Dell Rapids St. Mary on Monday, 63-60.

The Cougars led by as many as a dozen in the second half, but the Cardinals kept clawing back in the contest.

Trimmier Hanson connected on a long two with under two minutes to play, closing the gap to just one point.

However, the Cougars had an answer, thanks to their leading scorer, Kobee Sherman. Sherman would connect on a three, making it a four point game. He added 23 in the win.

A late basket would close the gap, but the Cardinals couldn’t overcome the deficit, as they suffered a 63-60 loss.

Viborg-Hurley is now 17-2 on the season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hurley, SD newsLocal Hurley, SD
Ethan, Viborg-Hurley reach class ‘B’ state tourney
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Viborg-Hurley, Bridgewater-Emery and St. Mary win Tuesday
Dell Rapids, SD5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Golden Eagles shoot past USD women in quarterfinals
Vermillion, SD19 hours ago
SDSU women muscle past St. Thomas for quarterfinal win
Brookings, SD1 day ago
Bison edge Coyotes, setup semifinal showdown
Fargo, ND11 hours ago
Semifinal Monday: Both Jackrabbit teams in action
Sioux Falls, SD2 hours ago
Jackrabbit men outlast Omaha, advance to semifinals
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Top seed Oral Roberts cruises into men’s semifinals
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Jefferson, Washington, Roosevelt, Harrisburg prevail
Harrisburg, SD1 day ago
SF Christian vs. Lennox to livestream on KELOLAND.com
Lennox, SD3 days ago
Wagner, SF Christian advance to state tournament
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Central Lyon falls in Iowa 2A state title game
Rock Rapids, IA1 day ago
Powerhouse Plays – March 3
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Sioux Center wins Iowa 3A state title
Sioux Center, IA1 day ago
No. 10 seed Roos keep March magic rolling, upset No. 2 NDSU
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Friday Scoreboard – March 3
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Summit League Day 3: Coyote teams in action
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
South Dakota State teams headline Summit League Day 2
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Flashback Friday: Home state advantage for the Summit League Tournament
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
KELOLAND SportsZone – March 3
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Coyotes, Jackrabbits happy with 10-team Summit League Tournament
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Coyotes close season on high note, ready for tourney
Vermillion, SD4 days ago
Klosterbuer scores 30, Central Lyon advances to state semis
Rock Rapids, IA4 days ago
Sioux Center edges Solon, advances to State Championship
Sioux Center, IA3 days ago
Class ‘AA’ Boys SoDak 16 matchups
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Selland, Johnston earn Summit League honors
Brookings, SD3 days ago
SDSU basketball ready for tourney, following strong seasons
Brookings, SD4 days ago
Abmas named Player of the Year in Summit League awards
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Monday Scoreboard – February 27
Sioux Falls, SD6 days ago
Dakota Valley, Vermillion, Tea Area win in playoffs
Vermillion, SD5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy