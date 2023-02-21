Matt Buckman scores 32 points in Cambridge boys basketball win against Parkview

Cambridge sophomore Matt Buckman continues to pile up points.

Buckman, who is averaging over 20 points per game, scored 32 points in a Cambridge boys basketball 75-58 win over Parkview on Monday, Feb. 20 at Parkview High School.

Buckman scored 18 points in the second half, making three 3-point field goals in the Cambridge win. Senior Nick Buckman also made three 3’s to reach double figures with 16 points scored. The senior scored 13 points in the first half.

Junior Devin Schuchart added 11 points, scoring nine points in the second half. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter recorded eight points, sophomore Kiefer Parish added four points, freshman Jett Horton scored three points and junior Cade Nottestad contributed one point.

Cambridge (12-11 overall) will face Randolph in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Cambridge High School.