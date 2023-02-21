Open in App
Sterling City, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS/REACTION: Monreal’s 26 points leads Sterling City to Bi-District victory over Coleman

By Ryan Compeau,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxeuS_0kuAH4n500

SAN ANGELO, TX — In a game that saw Sterling City trail by as many as 11, the Eagles would knock off Coleman Monday night in the Bi-District round 60-55 to advance to the Area Round.

Eagles junior point guard Johnny Monreal who finished with 26 points, scored half of them in the 4th quarter for Sterling City to propel them to victory.

“It’s unimaginable. It’s pure joy, and I love it. All the hard work we went through all year. Our coach was telling us that all this hard work we went through, the defensive slides and defensive drills that nobody likes all pays off,” said Monreal.

“Our motto the past few weeks has been don’t be a 20-win team without a banner and we take pride in the fact that we get to put our names up on the wall and hang a banner I’m just happy these kids get to do it one more time for me,” said Eagles head coach Cody Slate.

The Eagles’ victory, their 22nd of the year gives them an Area Round matchup with fifth-ranked New Home later this week. The location and time of that game is TBA.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Angelo, TX newsLocal San Angelo, TX
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Rams sweep UAFS moving to 17-3 on the season
San Angelo, TX10 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County Hornets season comes to an end in the Regional Semi-Finals
Mertzon, TX2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: #3 Rams take both games in the Double-Header against UAFS
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
HIGHLIGHTS/REACTION: Rams Head Coach Kevin Brooks collects 700th win as No. 3 ASU tops UAFS 15-2 in seven innings
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 24 Maidens shutout Pecos in great fashion
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
A glance behind the curtain: Balancing the glamour and the grind
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Rodeo tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. – Are you ready?
San Angelo, TX2 hours ago
KLST Teacher of the Week: Ashley Wilson
San Angelo, TX21 hours ago
A look into the life of a circus performer
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Veterans of Foreign Wars building begins renovations
San Angelo, TX20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy