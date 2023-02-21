HIGHLIGHTS/REACTION: Monreal’s 26 points leads Sterling City to Bi-District victory over Coleman

SAN ANGELO, TX — In a game that saw Sterling City trail by as many as 11, the Eagles would knock off Coleman Monday night in the Bi-District round 60-55 to advance to the Area Round.

Eagles junior point guard Johnny Monreal who finished with 26 points, scored half of them in the 4th quarter for Sterling City to propel them to victory.

“It’s unimaginable. It’s pure joy, and I love it. All the hard work we went through all year. Our coach was telling us that all this hard work we went through, the defensive slides and defensive drills that nobody likes all pays off,” said Monreal.

“Our motto the past few weeks has been don’t be a 20-win team without a banner and we take pride in the fact that we get to put our names up on the wall and hang a banner I’m just happy these kids get to do it one more time for me,” said Eagles head coach Cody Slate.

The Eagles’ victory, their 22nd of the year gives them an Area Round matchup with fifth-ranked New Home later this week. The location and time of that game is TBA.

