Open in App
Kaysville, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

1 hospitalized after vehicle rolled over train tracks in Kaysville

By Chin Tung Tan,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6etK_0kuAH18u00

KAYSVILLE, Utah ( ABC4 ) — One person has been hospitalized after their car rolled over and landed between two FrontRunner train tracks in Kaysville Monday evening.

According to the Kaysville Fire Department , crews responded to a vehicle accident on the FrontRunner train tracks south of Burton Lane on Monday, Feb. 20.

Police identify victim from Murray storage unit fire

The vehicle was believed to be traveling southbound on I-15 before it left the interstate, went through an open embankment and rolled over. It reportedly landed between two sets of railroads.

One person was transported to a local trauma center, officials say.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Transit Authority are investigating the incident.

A bus bridge was temporarily put in place between the Layton and Farmington train station in both directions. FrontRunner operations were experiencing up to 50 minutes of delay at one point, UTA officials say.

Travelers should continue to expect up to 30 minutes of delay between the Farmington and Layton stations.

Check back as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
2 in critical condition after driver speeds off I-215 into SLC intersection
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Sandy Fire spots smoke, wakes up residents as fire engulfs apartments
Sandy, UT17 hours ago
Man dies after being hit by train in Clearfield
Clearfield, UT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Train derails in Ogden, spills chemical compound
Ogden, UT1 day ago
Woman helps rescue elderly man in Sandy apartment fire
Sandy, UT10 hours ago
Woman trying to ‘burn away negative energy’ arrested for Sandy apartment complex fire
Sandy, UT37 minutes ago
Grandmother allegedly kidnapps grandchildren in car while under the influence
Salt Lake City, UT11 hours ago
6 kittens tortured, killed, left by road in Grantsville
Grantsville, UT21 hours ago
Driver flees traffic stop, hits 67-year-old man in West Valley
Farmington, UT4 days ago
Woods Cross Police officer charged with domestic violence assault
Woods Cross, UT22 hours ago
Utah man charged in 2022 Thanksgiving car fire homicide
South Jordan, UT3 days ago
Injured fox attacks dog in Draper after being caught by illegal trap
Draper, UT2 days ago
Farmington police say Allan had a gun, refused to cooperate with officers
Farmington, UT2 days ago
1 hospitalized after shots fired in Farmington post office parking lot
Farmington, UT4 days ago
Family of 25-year-old killed in Farmington officer-involved shooting releases statement
Farmington, UT3 days ago
Draper man with history of speeding charged for allegedly hitting, killing pedestrian
Draper, UT4 days ago
Teenagers with limb disabilities ski and snowboard in “Un-limb-ited” camp in Park City
Park City, UT14 hours ago
Ogden 14-year-old finds alleged robber through social media
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Salt Lake City Mayor orders dogs leash requirement at local park due to elk herd
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Woods Cross police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
Woods Cross, UT2 days ago
Draper police issue safety alert after girl approached by strangers while walking home
Draper, UT4 days ago
West Valley Man arrested for threatening hotel manager
West Valley City, UT4 days ago
Salt Lake City group hoping to welcome new neighbors
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Couple sues Davis School District for allegedly refusing to accommodate daughter’s medical needs
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Lehi-based nonprofit celebrates Down Syndrome Day early, encourages adoption of special ability children
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Brine shrimp bill passes; now Utah’s official state crustacean
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy