Ponce De Leon aiming for three-peat in Lakeland

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Ponce De Leon girls basketball team is heading back to Lakeland in search of the program’s third consecutive Class 1A State Title.

The Lady Pirates (20-3) have been led this season by senior small forward, Carmen Jones, who has averaged 17.3 points per game.

PDL earned the one-seed in the FHSAA state semifinals, but Jones and senior guard Jaden Lentz said that most people doubted this team could make a return to Lakeland at all.

“To me is kind of rude, but it kind of drives us a little bit more too,” Jones said. “You have people that are not wanting you to succeed. So, you really get out here and you take the hour seriously while you’re out here practice really hard, get better, because there are also the expectations we got to get back, we want to prove everybody wrong.”

“Everybody would tell us, you’re going to be good, but you aren’t going to state again,” Lentz said. “You lost so many people again, you’re not going again. So we showed everybody that we’re going again and hopefully win again.”

Ponce De Leon will face four-seed Hawthorne in the Final Four on Wednesday, February 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.