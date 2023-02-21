CBB world reacts to wild Big 12 melee

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State Cowboys faced off on Monday night in a Big 12 matchup that got extremely chippy down the stretch, resulting in a wild melee between the two teams.

The melee broke out between the two teams in the second half as West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell and Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone fought for a loose ball. Unfortunately, neither player stopped fighting for the ball even after the whistle was blown.

It took quite some time for the officials to separate these two players, but luckily neither player escalated things once they were stood up.

An official review was issued following the play to determine if any additional calls were required. other than the personal foul on Boone before the melee, of course. Both Boone and Mitchell were issued a technical foul, along with Oklahoma State player Woody Newton being ejected for leaving the bench area.

Many fans took to social media and offered their take on this chippy play and resulting melee.

This play greatly harmed the Cowboys in particular due to what it meant for Kalib Boone. The additional technical foul for Boone served as his fifth and final foul, ultimately ending his night early.

Considering Boone has been Oklahoma State’s leading scorer on the year, this certainly impacted them greatly down the stretch in the second half. West Virginia would cruise to an easy 85-67 victory in large part due to this huge call on Monday night.

[ The Comeback on Twitter ] Photo Credit: ESPN 2

