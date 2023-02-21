Region Five: Top seeds advance, setting up a highly-anticipated semifinals

The Region Five Tournament saw more top-ten teams than any other bracket in the state, with the top seeds taking care of business in the quarterfinals.

Region Five Tournament Scores:

#1 Shiloh Christian 71 #9 Flasher 18 Final #4 Washburn 64 #5 Standing Rock 48 Final #2 Garrison 51 #7 New Salem-Almont 26 Final #3 Central McLean 71 #6 Center-Stanton 15 Final

