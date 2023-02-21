Region Five: Top seeds advance, setting up a highly-anticipated semifinals

The Region Five Tournament saw more top-ten teams than any other bracket in the state, with the top seeds taking care of business in the quarterfinals.
Region Five Tournament Scores:
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
| #1 Shiloh Christian
| 71
| #9 Flasher
| 18
| Final
| #4 Washburn
| 64
| #5 Standing Rock
| 48
| Final
| #2 Garrison
| 51
| #7 New Salem-Almont
| 26
| Final
| #3 Central McLean
| 71
| #6 Center-Stanton
| 15
| Final
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0