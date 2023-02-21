Open in App
Greenville, SC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Monday high school basketball

By Pete Yanity,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTs93_0kuACRwM00

Greenville’s boys rallied from a double-digit deficit to knock-off Catawba Ridge in the 4A upper state playoffs, 71-60, while Wren and Travelers Rest boys teams advanced for a 3A upper state showdown this weekend.

Greenville faces Lancaster, which defeated Wade Hampton, 54-45, on Friday at 7:30pm at Greenville’s Bob Jones University.

Wren and Travelers Rest meet for the 3A upper state title Saturday at 7:30pm.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greenville, SC newsLocal Greenville, SC
Bothwell scores 26 points as Furman picks up 26th win in an 83-80 OT victory over Western Carolina
Cullowhee, NC11 hours ago
Water leak leads to weather delay during Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Furman uses a 32-6 second half run to defeat Mercer 73-58 in SoCon quarterfinals
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clemson shuts out Syracuse 1-0 to complete series sweep
Clemson, SC19 hours ago
Mauldin holds off Stratford 62-57 to win 5A Girls Basketball State Title
Mauldin, SC1 day ago
Gamecock women stay undefeated in Greenville
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Wren falls to Camden in 3A Girls State Championship 61-45
Camden, SC2 days ago
Clemson dominates Notre Dame from start to finish in an 87-64 win; Tigers earn 3-seed in upcoming ACC Tournament
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Mack scores game winner at the buzzer as Wofford upsets UNCG 67-66
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Special Olympics SC to host Clemson Polar Plunge
Clemson, SC2 days ago
NC girl drives, chips, putts her way to Augusta National
Shelby, NC1 day ago
All five Dorman starters score in double figures as the Cavs defeat Goose Creek 58-56 to win 5A Boys Basketball State Championship
Goose Creek, SC1 day ago
Down 5 with :10 seconds to play Gainey scores 6 points as USC Upstate stuns Gardner-Webb 77-76 in Big South quarterfinals
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Gavin Casas hits two HR’s to lead #23 South Carolina past Clemson 7-1 to take final two games of series
Columbia, SC14 hours ago
Hornung hits go-ahead 3-run HR in 7th to lead #23 USC past Clemson 11-9
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Historic building in Laurens reopens with new purpose
Laurens, SC2 hours ago
Johnathan Whysong scores 26 points as Wren defeats Crestwood 56-49 for its first ever boys basketball state title
Piedmont, SC2 days ago
Behind solo HR’s from Ingle and Abrams, Clemson hands #23 USC its first loss of the season 5-2
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Wofford uses 19-0 3rd quarter run to beat UNCG in SoCon Women’s Basketball Semifinals 68-63
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Greenville fire crews responded to McAlister’s Deli Sunday night
Greenville, SC11 hours ago
Severe storms move through Upstate, WNC
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Greenville Co. road closing for repairs
Greenville, SC14 hours ago
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg crash
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting at Upstate townhomes
Greenville, SC1 hour ago
Upstate man can’t believe lottery win until he gets check
Greenwood, SC2 days ago
2 found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect arrested
Williamston, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy