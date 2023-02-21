Monday high school basketball

Greenville’s boys rallied from a double-digit deficit to knock-off Catawba Ridge in the 4A upper state playoffs, 71-60, while Wren and Travelers Rest boys teams advanced for a 3A upper state showdown this weekend.

Greenville faces Lancaster, which defeated Wade Hampton, 54-45, on Friday at 7:30pm at Greenville’s Bob Jones University.

Wren and Travelers Rest meet for the 3A upper state title Saturday at 7:30pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.