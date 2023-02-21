Kidder County and Linton-HMB advance in region three before tournament is cut short

Region three got half of its first-round basketball games in Monday before having to postpone the rest of the first round due to weather and travel advisories.

Kidder County and Linton-HMB both won their first-round games to move on, but they don’t know when they will face off yet.

The final two games of the first round are set for Tuesday evening, but the schedule could change.

#1 Kidder County 48 #4 Oakes 31 Final #3 Linton-HMB 50 #2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 37 Final #1 Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier – #4 Medina-Pingree/Buchanan – Postponed – 2/21 6 p.m. #2 Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter – #3 Carrington – Postponed – 2/21 7:30 p.m.

