Webb City, MO
See more from this location?
Carl Junction tops Webb City in thrilling regular season finish

By Max Preston,

13 days ago

Monday night, Webb City hosted the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs in both team’s regular season finale. Carl Junction would come out on top in a tough game 56-53.

This would claim the Lady Bulldogs the outright COC title and a 24-1 finish on the year. Webb City would end the season at 15-9.

Both squads now prepare for the Class five District seven tournament next week. Webb City, the number two seed, will host the tournament and start with seven seed Belton Thursday, March 2 at 5:00 p.m. in the auxiliary gym. Carl Junction enters as the top seed and faces eight seed Ruskin on Thursday, March 2 at 5:00 p.m. as well in the Cardinal Dome.

