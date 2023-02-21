Brother of a Solana Beach man in Turkey helping when new earthquake hit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Solana Beach family is closely monitoring the devastation in Turkey following the latest earthquake Monday.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit southern Turkey near the border of Syria sending the already shell-shocked region into panic.

"It's dark everywhere everybody was screaming in the town. It's quiet now, but it is dark all over here," said Hason Uz.

Uz is the brother of the Solana Beach husband and father who lost dozens of relatives in the initial quake. Last week, we introduced you to Orhan Uz and his wife Sinem, a beloved Solana Beach crossing guard.

Uz has been in Turkey since the first quake, helping their 84-year-old mother and burying loved ones.

"Literally, we've been to the cemetery every day for different funerals, burying the dead," Uz told 10News over the phone shortly after the latest quake hit.

The first quake flattened his brother's building. Killing Uz's niece, sister - in law- and dozens and dozens of cousins and extended family. He said the town where he grew up is unrecognizable.

"Honestly, there is no word to describe the situation here. I don't know anyone can write any book or anything that would describe it. It's so sad. It's so heartbreaking," said Uz.

And there is tremendous fear of going inside any structure.

"People trying to get places to hunker down for the night. I don't think anyone will be under any buildings," said Uz.

When 10News spoke with UZ earlier Monday, the power was out. He still hadn't heard about injuries or damage.

"It didn't go as long as the other major one. However, it felt pretty powerful. Since I've been here, we've had many aftershocks. Some over five, but this one can cause damage."

