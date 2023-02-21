Open in App
Olympia, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘We want our workers protected’: Bill allowing speed cameras in work zones advances in Olympia

By Graham Johnson,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMOM9_0kuABfNr00

There’s a new push to bring automated speed cameras to Washington highways.

Bills making their way through the legislature would allow cameras in work zones.

Last year on Interstate 5 in Tacoma, two workers were seriously hurt when they were hit by a speeding car.

That incident led state legislators to consider allowing work zone speed cameras, like are now in school zones.

A law enforcement officer could issue a ticket after viewing the images.

“We mean business, and we want our workers protected,” said State Rep. Jake Fey, the Democrat who chairs the House Transportation Committee, at a hearing on Monday.

Mark Ottele, a veteran of highway construction, testified to both the Senate and the House.

“It makes me absolutely sick to my stomach not knowing if I’m going to come home every day to my family,” Ottele told senators last month. “I’ve seen semi-trucks plow into our crews. I’ve seen bodies scraped off the ground.”

Two versions of the bill call for cameras to be implemented starting in 2024.

The House bill had a hearing on Monday. The Senate version is already out of committee and could pass any day with bipartisan support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Multiple western Washington residents indicted in connection to coast-to-coast drug ring
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Seattle police seek hit-and-run suspect after man hit in Chinatown-International District
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tacoma Police Department launches public comment portal to assess police standards
Tacoma, WA9 hours ago
Seattle Public Utilities pilot program aims to reduce illegal dumping with motion-activated cameras
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Tacoma business leaders focus attention on crime
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Teen caught trying to sell drugs at Tacoma’s Stadium High School
Tacoma, WA10 hours ago
King County deputy and ‘subject’ end up in a ‘fire fight;’ deputy treated and released
Shoreline, WA19 hours ago
Routine Seattle Police patrolling leads to arrest and recovery of stolen car
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Seattle Police recover gun and three stolen cars after arresting three people
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Habitat for Humanity completes first mid-rise building in Seattle with 13 affordable housing units
Seattle, WA16 hours ago
Man and woman shot at in their car while trying to escape robbers in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA9 hours ago
Deputies: Driver arrested after striking, killing man with car in Olympia, then moving victim’s body
Olympia, WA1 day ago
2 arrested after assaulting, robbing victim with metal pipe in Pioneer Square
Seattle, WA19 hours ago
1 dead, 2 others seriously injured in plane crash in Long Island
Farmingdale, NY16 hours ago
Driver hurt when car hit by 10 gunshots on I-5 in North Seattle
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Man shot and found dead in White Center
White Center, WA8 hours ago
Florida woman accused of killing terminally ill husband released from jail
Daytona Beach, FL1 day ago
Police investigating after woman shot, killed in south Seattle
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Tacoma police make arrest after drive-by shooting of home and car
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Man arrested after robbing Gig Harbor store at gunpoint, 2 suspected accomplices still on the run
Gig Harbor, WA1 day ago
Seattle police respond to man shot in leg in Belltown
Seattle, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy