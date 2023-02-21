Open in App
Richmond, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in Highland Terrace shooting in Richmond

By Tannock Blair,

13 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the Highland Terrace neighborhood of Richmond’s Northside.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officers were called to the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue for a reported shooting.

Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly Henrico shooting

Upon their arrival, the officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 .

