Open in App
Apopka, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Community gathers to address violence in Apopka schools

By Ashley Edlund, Adam Poulisse,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuBF2_0kuA9cCH00

Community leaders gathered Tuesday night for a roundtable in Apopka to address the violence happening in the city’s schools, and what to do about it.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Community members, parents and school staff gathered and offered solutions.

Parents like Tonya Homes said she thinks the root of the problem is at home.

READ: Guilt tipping: Do you feel pressured when leaving a tip?

“My suggestion was, basically, get the children and parents together. Whatever you offer the children you need to offer the parents as well,” she said. “We got to start now. Ain’t no time to wait.”

Long-time Apopka resident Francina Boykin said there should be “more focus on parental engagement and parental accountability and some kind of mentoring program that starts at home.”

READ: Central Florida sheriff pushes for tougher penalties for fentanyl drug dealers

“Talk is cheap, it’s time to act,” she added.

Some local clergy members were also at the roundtable, and talked about talked about the importance of having a relationship with students so they understand what is expected of them and that if they see something that doesn’t look right, to say something.

READ: Woman, teens vandalize fence in front of deputies, sparking rounds of finger-pointing

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Orange County sheriff, Orlando police chief weigh in on tackling violent crime
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol looks for new troopers at hiring event, simplifies application process
Orlando, FL21 hours ago
2 hurt in Sanford shooting, police say
Sanford, FL4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
YMCA of Central Florida set to host annual Teen Career and College Fair
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Teen shot in Brevard County, airlifted to hospital, police say
Rockledge, FL1 day ago
Orlando City, Orlando Pride & CITY Furniture delivers hope to families
Orlando, FL14 hours ago
AdventHealth set to host two-day hiring event for a those looking for a career in health care
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Woman arrested in connection to teen shot in Brevard County, police say
Rockledge, FL21 hours ago
9 legendary women from Central Florida
Orlando, FL2 days ago
150 Florida lineman put their skills to the test in this year’s competition
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Update: Man dies after shooting in unincorporated Cocoa, sheriff’s office says
Cocoa, FL19 hours ago
Man critically injured in shooting outside Exploria Stadium
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Here are some Central Florida food places that are opening soon
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Florida woman accused of killing terminally ill husband released from jail
Daytona Beach, FL1 day ago
Partly cloudy and warm with a chance for showers Monday in Central Florida
Orlando, FL5 hours ago
Jolly Time to bring Happy News popcorn stand to Central Florida
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Downtown Orlando ensures safety during busy, event-filled weekend
Orlando, FL1 day ago
SunRail gave free rides Saturday, including in downtown Orlando; how did it go?
Orlando, FL17 hours ago
Aquarium animals get sweet treat in spirit of Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City, FL16 hours ago
Drag show moved from Orlando venue amid ‘uncertainties regarding age-appropriate content’
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Deputies: Man, 91, dies after being found, beaten, bleeding in his Lake County home
Groveland, FL2 days ago
Bike Week is back and bringing big crowds to Daytona Beach this weekend
Daytona Beach, FL1 day ago
Crowds roll in for what’s expected to be busiest post-pandemic Bike Week
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
Alligator euthanized after biting Volusia County man’s leg in his front yard
Daytona Beach, FL18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy