Community gathers to address violence in Apopka schools

Community leaders gathered Tuesday night for a roundtable in Apopka to address the violence happening in the city’s schools, and what to do about it.

Community members, parents and school staff gathered and offered solutions.

Parents like Tonya Homes said she thinks the root of the problem is at home.

“My suggestion was, basically, get the children and parents together. Whatever you offer the children you need to offer the parents as well,” she said. “We got to start now. Ain’t no time to wait.”

Long-time Apopka resident Francina Boykin said there should be “more focus on parental engagement and parental accountability and some kind of mentoring program that starts at home.”

“Talk is cheap, it’s time to act,” she added.

Some local clergy members were also at the roundtable, and talked about talked about the importance of having a relationship with students so they understand what is expected of them and that if they see something that doesn’t look right, to say something.

