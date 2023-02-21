Open in App
Alabama State
Regional semifinals continue for North Alabama basketball teams

By Olivia Whitmire,

13 days ago

(WHNT) — Regional tournaments continued as several teams from North Alabama are fighting for a trip to Birmingham and the opportunity to compete for a state championship.

The semifinals continued on Monday at Wallace State and Jacksonville State. Here are the results of the matchups featuring local teams from Monday:

UAH men’s lacrosse suffers home loss to Embry-Riddle

Northwest Regional

2A

Mars Hill girls 60, Holly Pond 34

Mars Hill boys 64, Whitesburg Christian 35

4A

Deshler girls 63, Good Hope 60

Deshler boys 69, West Morgan 53

Priceville girls 58, JPII 37

Westminster Christian boys 66, Haleyville 49

5A

East Limestone girls 49, Pleasant Grove 57

Russellville boys 42, Fairfield 65

Northeast Regional

1A

Skyline girls 73, Jefferson Christian 23

Skyline boys 60, Winterboro 43

Oakwood Academy 72, Faith Christian 46

3A

Plainview girls 74, Ohatchee 53

Plainview boys 83, Glencoe 46

Geraldine boys 59, Piedmont 65

Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27.

