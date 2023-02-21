Regional semifinals continue for North Alabama basketball teams

(WHNT) — Regional tournaments continued as several teams from North Alabama are fighting for a trip to Birmingham and the opportunity to compete for a state championship.
The semifinals continued on Monday at Wallace State and Jacksonville State. Here are the results of the matchups featuring local teams from Monday: UAH men’s lacrosse suffers home loss to Embry-Riddle
Northwest Regional
2A
Mars Hill girls 60, Holly Pond 34
Mars Hill boys 64, Whitesburg Christian 35
4A
Deshler girls 63, Good Hope 60
Deshler boys 69, West Morgan 53
Priceville girls 58, JPII 37
Westminster Christian boys 66, Haleyville 49
5A
East Limestone girls 49, Pleasant Grove 57
Russellville boys 42, Fairfield 65
Northeast Regional
1A
Skyline girls 73, Jefferson Christian 23
Skyline boys 60, Winterboro 43
Oakwood Academy 72, Faith Christian 46
3A
Plainview girls 74, Ohatchee 53
Plainview boys 83, Glencoe 46
Geraldine boys 59, Piedmont 65
Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0