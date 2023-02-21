Kianna Yates surpasses milestone in Carthage’s big win on the road

On Monday, the Carthage Lady Tigers defeated the Neosho Lady Wildcats, 65-44, to pick up a big COC win.

Leading the way for the Lady Tigers was Senior Kianna Yates who finished with 23 points. She also surpassed the milestone of 1500 career points tonight in the win!

For Neosho, it was Karlee Ellick who scored 31 of their 44 points tonight.

Carthage moves to 11-14 on the season. They will be back in action on Thursday to travel to face Cassville in their last game of the season before the district tournament.

Neosho falls to 10-14 on the season. Their next game will be on Wednesday when they travel to square off against Branson.

