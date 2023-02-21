Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

City Council to consider changes to SLO parking plan

By KSBY Staff,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaUcL_0kuA83cQ00

UPDATE: The City Council Tuesday night approved changes to downtown parking in the city.

The council authorized the Public Works Department to approve the development and implementation of a new parking management plan.

The San Luis Obispo City Council is set to consider changes to the city’s parking management plan.

In updating the plan, the city hopes to encourage the use of alternative transportation, especially public transit and bicycles.

“We do see a lot of people walk and bike to downtown, we want to encourage responsible behavior. Parking is a really limited resource in our community and we want to make sure that that stays available for the people who can't walk and bike," said Gaven Hussey, the San Luis Obispo Parking Program Manager.

Starting in July, downtown parking rates will increase. The increase was approved by the city council last year.

While the plan does not ask for an additional increase at this time, city officials say it does suggest that long-term parking rates be studied for potential increases in the future.

According to the city, parking fees help pay for new parking structures, modern parking payment kiosks and apps, and gateless parking at the structures, as well as daily parking operations and maintenance.

It has been 20 years since the city's parking management plan was updated.

The new plan will be introduced to the city council during Tuesday night's meeting. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

Here is a link to the full parking management plan.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated that the updated parking management plan would increase parking fees in downtown San Luis Obispo. The article has been corrected to reflect that parking increases set to go into effect this July were approved by the city council last year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Luis Obispo, CA newsLocal San Luis Obispo, CA
Paving project in SLO along SR 227 on Monday may cause longer commutes
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Weather-related cancelations impacting vendors at Downtown SLO Farmers' Market
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Police: Man assaulted Mobile Crisis Unit case manager
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Work set to begin this week on Morro Bay transit facilities
Morro Bay, CA22 hours ago
Homeowners in GB now have the opportunity to modify their property
Grover Beach, CA11 hours ago
Paso Robles parking changes now in effect
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Santa Maria City Council amends budget to purchase five electric buses
Santa Maria, CA5 days ago
Solvang City Council denies application for pride banner displays this June
Solvang, CA3 days ago
City of Arroyo Grande considering safe overnight parking program
Arroyo Grande, CA5 days ago
Volunteers and family members continue their search for Kyle Doan
San Miguel, CA1 day ago
Paso Robles mayor undergoes treatment for serious health concerns
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Work along Hwy 1 to cause delays near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Lompoc, CA3 days ago
Atascadero's City Manager announces retirement after 26 years of service
Atascadero, CA4 days ago
At Her Table's Women's Week to include free street festival in Atascadero
Atascadero, CA22 hours ago
'First Fridays' return to Atascadero on Friday evening
Atascadero, CA2 days ago
Disaster Loan Outreach Center opens in Orcutt and Solvang
Solvang, CA5 days ago
Drivers noticing more potholes. Here’s how to report them
San Luis Obispo, CA6 days ago
Repair work on Hwy 1 near Lompoc expected to take a few weeks
Lompoc, CA6 days ago
Paso Robles winery never had license to sell alcohol
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
ECHO's newly expanded campus receives upgrade thanks to local donation
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
Authorities investigating deadly crash near Santa Ynez
Santa Ynez, CA11 hours ago
The Wall That Heals returns to SLO
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Tours to resume at Hearst Castle following pursuit, lockdown
Cambria, CA6 days ago
Vendors, artists sought for upcoming Strawberry Festival
Santa Maria, CA23 hours ago
Highway 166 closed from Hwy 101 to Hwy 33
Santa Maria, CA6 days ago
Wet weather replenishing groundwater in the Lompoc Valley
Lompoc, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy