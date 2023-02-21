Open in App
Norfolk, VA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Rare look inside world's largest naval base

By Aaron Dickens,

13 days ago
San Diego and Norfolk, Virginia are on opposite sides of the country, 3,000 miles apart, but they have something in common.

Both cities have big naval bases and the one in Norfolk is the largest in the world.  There are more than 60,000 personnel on the base every single day. It covers more than 4,000 acres.

“This is a hub of special warfare, surface warfare, submarine warfare, and aviation. There is a huge collection of special training right here to be able to defend our country," says Captain Dave Hecht.

Hecht is in charge of the Sailor for a day Program. He invited ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens and a group of tv journalists from across the country to get a behind-the-scenes look at the base.

“Most people don’t get to come into a military base. It’s like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. There are always amazing things going on inside, but the public doesn’t get to see it," he adds.

But the week-long tour was no box of chocolates. Dickens participated in real trainings sailors go through before they are deployed.

Also on the base is the largest naval exchange in the country. It’s like a mall for sailors. Dickens wore a new uniform that will be issued to new recruits, joining the Navy.

Dickens also learned how to pack a sailor bag and was off to tour the ships and submarines.

You can follow his journey on 10news.com or tune in at 5pm every night this week, on ABC 10 News.

