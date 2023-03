SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman softball team opened the season with a come-from-behind 5-2 victory over North Bay Haven Monday night.

The Bucks improved to 1-0 and will visit Mosley on Tuesday, February 21.

The Buccaneers fell to 0-1 and will visit South Walton on Tuesday, February 21.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.