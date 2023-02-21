Open in App
Nueces County, TX
KZTV 10

County attorney joins petition to remove District Attorney Mark Gonzalez

By Taylor Alanis,

13 days ago
Nueces County Attorney Jenny Dorsey has joined a lawsuit that calls for the removal of district attorney Mark Gonzalez.

The petition filed by conservative group leader Colby Wiltse accused Gonzalez of incompetency, official misconduct and failure to give bond.

“This is some straight bull(explicit),” Gonzalez said during a Facebook live the evening of Friday Feb. 17.

“She gives me a courtesy text saying that she’s going to go forward,” Gonzalez said. “So, what does that mean? She’s saying that we’re going to go forward on this case and we are going to have a jury decide to remove me or not...to my surprise and to my shock.”

During the nearly 22 minute long livestream, Gonzalez called out Nueces County Attorney Jenny Dorsey for deciding to join a lawsuit requesting that he be kicked out of office.

The petition accused Gonzalez of mishandling evidence in several high-profile cases and questioned the DA’s office’s dismissal of thousands of felony and misdemeanor cases.

Several hours before Gonzalez went live, Jenny Dorsey requested all parties appear in court and that the judge issue a citation to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said that Dorsey took the bait because her move is politically motivated.

“Her husband, Chris Dorsey, is going to run for DA,” Gonzalez said. “Chris Dorsey is going to run for DA and therefore what better time to try and take me out.”

Back in January, Chris Dorsey confirmed to KRIS 6 News that he intended to run for district attorney.

But after Gonzalez’s Facebook live, KRIS 6 News reached out to Chris Dorsey, who said he had considered running for DA but is not a candidate.

Senior Judge David Peeples was assigned to the suit after 319th District Court Judge David Stith and Fifth Administrative Judge Missy Medary both recused themselves.

Peeples sent a letter to Dorsey saying if she did not join the suit, it would be dismissed.

“Even when we win, not once but twice, they try to get us removed,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said his next step is asking county commissioners for a defense attorney because he is being sued in his official capacity, which the county has to pay for.

“Even if I do lose this case, dust it off and lets go and defend people,” Gonzalez said. “Let’s go defend people, make money let’s do great things.”

KRIS 6 News reached out to Gonzalez for comment Monday afternoon. He said he would let his Facebook live speak for itself.

