Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
KZTV 10

New lane closures on Waldron in Flour Bluff

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OoQ4_0kuA4sXO00

Lane closures began today on a stretch of Waldron Road in Flour Bluff.

The road has been reduced to one lane in each direction between Don Patricio Road and Purdue Road.

The lane closures are due to work on the Waldron Road project that began in November.

The $2.3 million project will replace some of the concrete road panels and install new curbs.

Work should be finished on the project in August 2023.

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Corpus Christi, TX newsLocal Corpus Christi, TX
Damage in downtown Corpus Christi caused by strong winds
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Busted water valve on Ocean Drive is undergoing repairs
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Coastal Bend Blood Center to put on 9th annual Fishing for Donors drive
Corpus Christi, TX3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
18 wheeler, truck crash reported by Nueces County ESD 2
Driscoll, TX3 days ago
Lane closure set for Everhart Road beginning Feb. 28
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
PAAC center of Corpus Christi receives $150,000
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Kingsville officials say potholes scheduled to be fixed
Kingsville, TX6 days ago
Two committees review update from Flint Hills oil cleanup
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
New art exhibit opens at the Art Center of Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX3 hours ago
Buc Days Night Parade: New name and new route announced
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
CCPD working rollover crash involving truck-camper on the Island
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
CCPD searching for missing woman last seen Feb. 26
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
LEPC hosts specialized first responder training following East Palestine
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Online reservations for Easter camping at Labonte Park now open through April 6
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
'Port-able' learning lab makes its way to Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
5th Annual Corpus Christi Wine Festival to commence
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Coastal Bend Black family choosing to homeschool for learning accuracy
Corpus Christi, TX3 hours ago
H.C. Dilworth Monument restored by community members, Boy Scout Troop 3
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
Coastal Bend man spreading the 'force' by showing kindness
Corpus Christi, TX3 hours ago
City council approves revisions to animal care ordinance
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Walking the runway for a good cause
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Banquete Elementary cuts ribbon on new library
Banquete, TX5 days ago
'Community came together': Support for shooting victim Alexis Gonzalez
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
Emergency SNAP benefits, its impact to local food banks, has come to an end
Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
Women's Entrepreneur Society of Corpus Christi continues to empower women
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Students in GPISD can now expand their knowledge with a little locker
Portland, TX4 days ago
Letter written by Solomon Coles' father gifted to school
Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy