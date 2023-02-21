New lane closures on Waldron in Flour Bluff

Lane closures began today on a stretch of Waldron Road in Flour Bluff.

The road has been reduced to one lane in each direction between Don Patricio Road and Purdue Road.

The lane closures are due to work on the Waldron Road project that began in November.

The $2.3 million project will replace some of the concrete road panels and install new curbs.

Work should be finished on the project in August 2023.

