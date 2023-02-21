Open in App
Westminster, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Cyclist hit by semi gets back on bike for Adaptive Adventures fundraiser

By Jeremy Hubbard,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1ahH_0kuA4UY400

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – Lacey Jones will never forget when and where it happened.

“It was at 7:09 a.m., and we were outside Parker, AZ. The date of the accident was June 16 of 2021,” Jones told FOX31.

How an Army medic changed military medical protocol

She was part of a cycling team called Love, Sweat and Gears , taking part in Race Across the West , a 930-mile cycling challenge that takes riders from Oceanside, California, to Durango. Jones remembers hearing an 18-wheeler approaching but didn’t think much of it. Then came the impact.

“I remember waking up and opening my eyes when I was on the ground, and just thinking, OK, wiggle your fingers, wiggle your toes, do you have feeling?” Jones said.

“Somebody opened the door and said Lacey got hit. And that’s all we knew,” teammate Katy Cavanas said.

Back on the bike to help with healing

What followed was an air evacuation to an Arizona trauma center, a broken back and a long recovery.

“I went into emergency surgery that day. There had to have been 20 different surgeons in that room. It was hard, especially when they babysit you and they tell you can’t even get up to walk across the room without somebody there,” Jones said.

Bengal tiger cub rescued from shooting scene now calls Colorado home

But somehow, Jones never feared getting back on that bike.

“I remember the first ride we did when she first got back on the bike, and just how emotional it was, because she’s doing it,” teammate Jazmine Gatewood said.

And this year, she’s racing again with renewed vigor and a new mission.

“She wanted to have something in front of her to help her healing process and give her a reason and a purpose for it, and we were 100% there for it,” Cavanas said.

Since teams taking part in the race always pick a charity to raise money for, this year, Love, Sweat and Gears is racing for Adaptive Adventures , a Colorado-based charity that provides sports opportunities for those with physical disabilities and their families.

“We do cycling programs, we have climbing programs, we have paddle sport, and that’s kayaking, that’s dragon boating,” said Rob Bingham, director of development at Adaptive Adventures.

Coast to coast ride to help others overcome

Jones knows that had her accident been just a little bit worse, she may have needed help from Adaptive Adventures herself.

“We were excited. We kind of learned a lot about them and what they were for and kind of connected how we do cycling in our community, and that’s just another group that does it, and they were really inclusive and really energetic,” said Gilbert Vasquez, adaptive sports coordinator at Adaptive Adventures.

“I need to finish and I want to finish with the girls,” Jones said.

To contribute to their fundraiser, visit the campaign website .

She hopes to ride coast to coast this June – with her teammates – in the Race Across America 2023. Their goal is to raise money for Adaptive Adventures to help others overcome the kind of obstacles she overcame.

“Just emphasizes where we’re coming from and what we’re really about,” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Colorado comfort dog who responded to mass shootings across the country dies
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Denver weather: Another midweek storm returns chance for snow showers
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Twins walking in all 50 states for foster kids check Colorado off list
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakewood attic fire displaces 3 residents
Lakewood, CO16 hours ago
Cold case: Who murdered this man on Lookout Mountain?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado Girl Scouts and Lockheed Martin engineers celebrate Women’s History Month
Denver, CO1 day ago
Broncos part owner finishes 5th in Formula 1 opener
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Meet Peaches, Denver Fire’s new accelerant-detecting K-9
Denver, CO2 days ago
Scholarship started to honor local high school chemistry teacher killed in avalanche
Conifer, CO19 hours ago
New to Denver? Our top 10 tips from residents
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow, cold return
Denver, CO2 days ago
Ramsey house in Boulder on market for $7 million
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Denver police to roll out new GPS tracking program for stolen cars
Denver, CO2 days ago
Drivers frustrated, concerned after being stranded for hours on I-70
Silverthorne, CO9 hours ago
Denver sees over 200 pothole reports in 3-day span
Denver, CO3 days ago
Lawsuit challenging Boulder’s enforcement of camping ban moving forward
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Suncor refinery announces progressive restart of Plants 1 and 3
Denver, CO2 days ago
Former home of JonBenét Ramsey up for sale
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Driver rolls off overpass onto bike path
Erie, CO3 days ago
Local educator says swatting is different kind of fear
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Denver weather: Calm today, wind and snow back tomorrow
Denver, CO2 days ago
‘We need a permanent fix’: Potholes return to Evergreen road known for problems
Evergreen, CO2 days ago
CSP: Driver in deadly crash involving Aurora officer did not yield to oncoming traffic
Aurora, CO23 hours ago
Denver Restaurant Week kicks off Friday
Denver, CO3 days ago
Free Leprechaun Games, Denver Restaurant Week, plus 8 things to do this weekend
Denver, CO3 days ago
Owner reunites with stolen dog, still searching for 2nd pup
Wheat Ridge, CO3 days ago
Crime ring accused of $1.1M in theft from construction sites
Lafayette, CO12 hours ago
Florida man arrested in 26-year-old Denver cold case
Denver, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy