72-year-old Prince William man found safe

UPDATE — Police say 72-year-old Donald Hamilton was found safe.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is currently searching for a missing 72-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.
According to police, Donald Hamilton left his home on Provincial Drive in Manassas on Monday, Feb. 20. He last made contact with a family member around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, and is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances that police say qualify him as endangered.
