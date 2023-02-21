72-year-old Prince William man found safe

UPDATE — Police say 72-year-old Donald Hamilton was found safe.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is currently searching for a missing 72-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

(Courtesy of the Prince William County Police Department)

According to police, Donald Hamilton left his home on Provincial Drive in Manassas on Monday, Feb. 20. He last made contact with a family member around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, and is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances that police say qualify him as endangered.

Hamilton is possibly driving a 2015 white Toyota Tacoma with the Virginia license plate number “VKG4110.”

Police describe Hamilton as a 5-foot-7-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 230 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information on Hamilton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500.

