Ferraiuolo hits 1,000 career points, leads NMCA girls basketball to senior night victory

BURT LAKE – While offense was hard to come by in the first half for the Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy Lady Eagles, they turned things around over the final 16 minutes on Monday.

Sparked by 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds from senior Brooke Ferraiuolo, the Eagles captured a 58-27 home victory over Ellsworth in a Northern Lakes Conference clash at home.

“We were able to knock off a couple more goals we had set at the beginning of the year, we were able to finish our conference off undefeated except for losing to Mackinaw City,” said NMCA coach Josh Ferraiuolo. “I’ll give Ellsworth a lot of credit, they played extremely hard and made us work. I’m especially proud of the girls’ work ethic tonight on the defensive end. They are really buying into being on the attack defensively. Ariel Tucker led the way tonight defensively with just being disruptive everywhere. Our defense fuels our offense.”

It was a special night for NMCA’s lone senior, Brooke Ferraiuolo, who reached 1,000 career points on senior night.

“She had to put up at least 346 points this year to do it, and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen, but we are grateful she was able to do it on senior night and also her last home game,” Josh Ferraiuolo said of Brooke. “She needed 16 points tonight, and only had four points going into the third quarter, so I wasn’t sure she was going to be able to pull it off tonight, but thankfully her shots fell in the third. I’m blessed to be her coach and father. I’m going to miss all the moments we shared on the court. She is going to leave a huge hole next year.”

Alexis Fosmore finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the Eagles (14-7, 10-2 NLC), who received nine points and eight steals from Addie Pietrowski, nine points and four steals from Shanna Ferraiuolo, and nine rebounds, four assists and four steals from Tucker.

NMCA travels to face Grand Traverse Academy in its regular season finale on Friday.

NMCA boys capture Senior Night win over Wolverine

BURT LAKE – Just like the NMCA girls, the Eagle boys also ended up being victorious on Monday.

Taking on NLC foe Wolverine, the Eagles earned a 63-46 victory on Senior Night.

“It was a fun night for our seniors tonight, we wanted to let them enjoy the evening celebrating their achievements on the court and off,” said NMCA coach James Brabson. “Seeing them all on the court together for the first quarter was fun to see, especially when a number of the seniors play the same positions. My heart goes out to our senior Wyatt (Martens), who got injured in the fourth quarter. You never like to see a kid get hit like that on a layup, and I’m hopeful he can finish out the season for us.”

Junior Josiah Brabson, who nailed three 3-pointers during a third-quarter run, scored a team-high 28 points to lead the Eagles (9-8, 4-6 NLC), while freshman Josh Ferraiuolo tallied 17 points, junior Derek Vest added seven points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Ben MacCurdy, one of four NMCA seniors, helped out with six points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Magahakian, another NMCA senior, tallied two points, five rebounds and three steals. Gabe Finch and Martens were the other two NMCA seniors honored on Monday.

“Going into tonight we knew it was going to be an extremely physical game, and sure enough that’s how it played out,” Brabson said. “Derek (Vest) and Ben (MacCurdy) played really well for us both in controlling the boards and defending the paint. We were able to hold them to just 16 first-half points, which met some goals we set defensively as a team. Going forward, especially with districts around the corner, I would like to see us develop better defensive discipline from game to game. Even against better teams that we play, we have to continue to develop on the defensive side of the ball.”

