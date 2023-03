Barbara Bosson has died at the age of 83.

The Emmy-nominated actress was famous for her role as divorcee Fay Furillo on the acclaimed NBC drama Hill Street Blues, co-created by her then-husband Steven Bochco.

Her death was announced by her director son, Jesse Bochco, via social media on Monday.

'More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn't, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama,' Jesse wrote in an instagram tribute.