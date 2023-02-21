Open in App
ISU Softball mourns loss of star high-schooler

By Will Price,

13 days ago

(WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of community members gathered at Price Field on Monday to mourn  the loss of a high school softball player with connections to Indiana State balloon send-off ceremony to honor her life.

Ashton Pryor, from Boonvillle, died in a car crash on Friday morning. Her older sister currently plays for the Indiana State softball team, who organized Monday’s ceremony.

They were joined by many others from the ISU community. Players started by sharing their memories of Pryor– from her signature sunglasses to her cheery personality– while also displaying their support for her family. Pryor’s number 12 was on display on the field, and a majority of those in attendance wore pink to honor her.

At the end of the ceremony, they released dozens of pink balloons into the sky. The ISU Softball team put out a tweet following the ceremony, writing in part, “Please continue to put her family in your thoughts and prayers. Forever a Sycamore in our hearts.”

