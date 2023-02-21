Open in App
Bronx, NY
ABCNY

Fire breaks out at Bronx apartment building

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347Ghm_0ku9YT4I00

A fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx.

It happened Monday evening on Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood.

There are reports of some injuries, but it is unclear how many.

The FDNY was on the scene to try to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ| NJ family advocating for bone marrow registry after leukemia diagnosis

The Keegan family advocates for Be The Match and educates people on the importance of joining the donor registry. Anthony Johnson has the story.

----------

* More Bronx news

