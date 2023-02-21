Change location
Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Lake 80, Brandon-Evansville 40
Blue Earth Area 78, Medford 42
Brainerd 80, Fergus Falls 58
Canby 69, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 61, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54
Concordia Academy 84, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51
Dawson-Boyd 89, Lac qui Parle Valley 50
Deer River 58, Blackduck 57
Eden Valley-Watkins 70, Foley 69
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 94, Floodwood 45
Grafton, N.D. 92, Stephen-Argyle 64
Grand Meadow 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 56
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 105, Cleveland 41
Kingsland 59, Lanesboro 58
Lake City 74, Byron 57
Lakeview 81, Yellow Medicine East 51
Legacy Christian 83, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 56
Mahtomedi 67, River Falls, Wis. 60
Math and Science Academy 76, Academy for Science and Agriculture 16
Minneapolis North 94, New Richmond, Wis. 84
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 86, LeSueur-Henderson 57
Mounds View 76, Fridley 47
Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Cromwell 59
Red Rock Central 54, Sleepy Eye 33
Renville County West 74, Ortonville 49
Rochester Century 72, Faribault 53
Rochester Mayo 73, Austin 69
Roseau 77, Lake of the Woods 34
Rushford-Peterson 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
Sauk Centre 58, Montevideo 48
Spring Grove 49, Mabel-Canton 34
St. Agnes 66, Mounds Park Academy 58
St. James Area 82, Madelia 55
Thompson, N.D. 68, East Grand Forks 59
United Christian 63, Community of Peace 45
West Central 74, Benson 48
Windom 102, Springfield 101
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cook County vs. Wrenshall, ppd.
