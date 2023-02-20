The Golden Knights Coming Alive at Just the Right Time

The Vegas Golden Knights are now 5-0 since the All-Star break.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy stressed over the All-Star break that this final stretch of the season was about getting ahead and establishing a cushion going into the final weeks of the regular season.

So far, the Golden Knights have done just that as they ride a five-game win streak heading into Chicago for a matchup with the Blackhawks Tuesday.

Even so, though, the battle in the Pacific Division is still a tight one, and Cassidy expects it to come down to the wire.

"I would think so, unless someone obviously pulls away," Cassidy told the media before the team left for the Windy City on Monday. "I would love that to be us, but it just seems like that's the way it's been for quite a bit now. We had an early lead early on. I think we had that run early, and now, things are kind of settling in. Trade deadline could affect that as well, either way. That's something that's out of our control. We just show up and play when we're supposed to, and my guess is that's how it will play out, so we have to be prepared for that. And we are, I think. We addressed that coming out of the break. That this is kind of the winning hockey time so we don't have to get into the scoreboard watching every night."

The path to the finish line won't get any easier, as Vegas will still be facing some playoff level teams down the stretch.

"Listen, that's what's in front of everybody," Cassidy said. "It's an intense schedule. They've been through it. I think the game against Tampa the other night was a good indicator of: 'OK, this is an elite team.' What are they, fifth in the league or four? I'm not even sure what it is. And I thought we played a really good hockey game even though it was a 5-4 game, [we] did a lot of things well. So that was encouraging."

Vegas' contest against Chicago is set for 8:30 p.m. EST, 5:30 p.m. PST.

