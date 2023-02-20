Change location
physiciansweekly.com
Opportunistic Evaluation of Trabecular Bone Texture by MRI Reflects Bone Mineral Density and Microarchitecture.
By About The Expert,13 days ago
By About The Expert,13 days ago
Contributor: Alison K Heilbronner,Matthew F Koff,Ryan Breighner,Han Jo Kim,Matthew Cunningham,Darren R Lebl,Alexander Dash,Shannon Clare,Olivia Blumberg,Caroline Zaworski,Donald J McMahon,Jeri W Nieves,Emily M Stein. Many individuals at...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0