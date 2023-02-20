Change location
physiciansweekly.com
Tsugishige Kondo, The Father of Japanese Surgery: Exploring the History of Hideyo Noguchi’s Hand Reconstruction With a Forearm Flap Before the Establishment of Plastic Surgery in Japan.
13 days ago
13 days ago
Contributor: Shoichi Imai,Mitsunaga Narushima,Chihena H Banda,Makoto Shiraishi,Kotaro Shimizu,Yoshimoto Okada,Kohei Mitsui,Kanako Danno,Ryohei Ishiura,Shunsuke Yuzuriha,Kitaro Ohmori. Hideyo Noguchi is one of the most famous scientists in Japan’s...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0