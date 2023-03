physiciansweekly.com

Asthma and its relationship with anthropometric markers among adults. By Contributor: Khalid S Alwadeai,Saad A Alhammad, 13 days ago

By Contributor: Khalid S Alwadeai,Saad A Alhammad, 13 days ago

Many studies have examined the association between anthropometric indicators and the likelihood of developing asthma. However, no study has yet examined the link between asthma ...