Paw Portraits

Samson is a Spaniel/Pointer Mix with an estimated birth date of 3/28/2018. He weighs 55 lbs. and has been fully vetted. Samson was rescued from an overcrowding situation right here in East Texas. Unfortunately, he never received proper one-on-one socializing and has a fear of almost everything. Our volunteers are working with him on leash walking and helping him build his confidence. He is very sweet, loves toys, and is good with other dogs. Sadly, you will not see this side of him without giving him time to adjust.

Loki is a German Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 5/20/19. His breed is known to be very active, loyal, and even stubborn! Loki has a lot of energy and he will need someone who can give him plenty of exercise. He will need to be in a home that has a 6-foot privacy fence. Loki is extremely smart and already knows a few basic commands. He is housebroken and even knows how to use a dog door. He would do best as the only dog in his home but would do well with another dog once properly introduced. He loves toys, especially rope and squeaker toys.