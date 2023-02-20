Open in App
Nashville, TN
Davidson County Source

Your Guide to Parking at Bridgestone Arena

By Donna Vissman,

11 days ago
photo by Jim Wood

Heading to Bridgestone Arena for an event? If you are not sure where to park, we’ve put together a list of places close to the arena.

1Park at Bridgestone

501 Broadway, Nashville

The arena has its own parking garage accessible during each event held. It fills up quickly so get there early, if you plan to park there. You can access the garage at corner of 6th Avenue South and Demonbreun St.

2Pinnacle Garage

150 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

When purchasing tickets to an event at Bridgestone Arena, you also purchase parking at Pinnacle Garage. The garage is located at the corner of 3rd Ave South and Demonbreun St., two blocks away from Bridgestone Arena.

3First Baptist Church Parking Lot

108 7th Avenue South, Nashville

The First Baptist Church Parking lot is open for parking during all events at Bridgestone. Find it adjacent to Bridgestone Arena at the corner of 6th Avenue and Demonbreun.

4Music City Center

201 5th Avenue South, Nashville

The Music City Center parking garage is a short walk to Bridgestone Arena. The Music City Center garage is found just off of 6th Avenue with ample parking available.

5Fifth and Broadway

550 Broadway, Nashville

The new development right across the street from Bridgestone, Fifth and Broadway has a parking garage that is open during all events.

6Hilton Hotel

121 4th Avenue South, Nashville

You can park in the Hilton Hotel or valet park at the hotel.

