Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
Yahoo!

Got a big idea for the Classic Center Arena? Public art applications are now open.

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald,

12 days ago
The Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County recently issued a call for professional artists to submit qualifications for three public art projects for the Classic Center...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
New photos show last known images of Georgia father who vanished during business trip
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy