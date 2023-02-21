Open in App
Visalia, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Body found in Visalia home after suspect attacks employee at restaurant, police say

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBv38_0ku2r4RI00

A person was found dead inside a home after a suspect attacked an employee at a restaurant on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say 54-year-old Michael Major walked into Nash's Steak House around 11:50 am and ordered food.

While waiting for his order, investigators say Major pulled out a sledgehammer and started hitting an employee in the back of the head.

Other employees were able to grab the sledgehammer and a knife away from Major.

Officials say Major left the restaurant and ran to a local hospital, where he was taken into custody.

Investigators say Major told officers to check a house near Stevenson Court and Allen Avenue for someone who had been injured.

Inside the home, officers found one person dead.

"Well, how could that happen? I mean, this is a beautiful, safe, small community of believers, so to speak, nice people and you just don't like to feel that that's close by," said Beth Hart, a resident.

Visalia Police say it's unclear if Major knew the person who was found dead, but that, along with the motive for the hammer attack, is under investigation.

Meanwhile, local leaders say they're going to do all they can to keep Visalia safe.

"Downtown is the heart of Visalia. Downtown is secure, it is safe. We're going to make sure it continues that way. We're going to make sure people come downtown with family," Nelson said.

He says that could include requesting more patrols from police in the downtown area.

"I don't think we can stop moving and going and living. We can't let them win over our sense of peace and well-being," said Nelson.

We know the man beaten with the hammer was rushed to the hospital - but his condition is unknown.

As for Major, he's been booked into the Tulare County Jail on a number of charges, including murder, attempted murder, and sexual assault.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two Fresno Police officers shoot, kill wanted suspect in Northwest Fresno
Fresno, CA5 hours ago
Deputies identify victim in deadly Orange Cove shooting Friday night
Orange Cove, CA10 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Little Caesars in southeast Fresno, police searching for suspect
Fresno, CA2 days ago
44-year-old man arrested for series of bombing incidents in Fresno: PD
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Fresno police officer hospitalized after being exposed to unknown substance
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Clovis Police investigating a woman's death, asking public to avoid area
Clovis, CA17 hours ago
Woman struck and killed at Highway 99 in Southwest Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Suspect in Goshen murders now facing federal charges
Goshen, CA3 days ago
3 dogs found stabbed to death in central Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Man sentenced for crash that killed Tulare Western High School dean of students
Tulare, CA2 days ago
Chukchansi Gold Resort donates money to help combat fentanyl crisis
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Man sentenced for 2021 murder at northwest Fresno barbershop
Fresno, CA4 days ago
House a complete loss after fire in Clovis, officials say
Clovis, CA1 day ago
Suspected DUI driver hits Clovis police car with officer inside, police say
Clovis, CA5 days ago
Fresno mothers bond over shared experience of their children being bullied
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis officially retires after 9 years
Fresno, CA3 days ago
New shopping center unveiled in Northeast Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Law enforcement and educators meet for active shooter prevention conference in Fresno
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Snowed-in Shaver Lake businesses hoping to reopen next week
Shaver Lake, CA1 day ago
Housing Watch: Down payment assistance on homes for low-income Valley families
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Cambodian Princess Soma Norodom's new book tells story of love and tragedy in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy