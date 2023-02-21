Body found in Visalia home after suspect attacks employee at restaurant, police say

A person was found dead inside a home after a suspect attacked an employee at a restaurant on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say 54-year-old Michael Major walked into Nash's Steak House around 11:50 am and ordered food.

While waiting for his order, investigators say Major pulled out a sledgehammer and started hitting an employee in the back of the head.

Other employees were able to grab the sledgehammer and a knife away from Major.

Officials say Major left the restaurant and ran to a local hospital, where he was taken into custody.

Investigators say Major told officers to check a house near Stevenson Court and Allen Avenue for someone who had been injured.

Inside the home, officers found one person dead.

"Well, how could that happen? I mean, this is a beautiful, safe, small community of believers, so to speak, nice people and you just don't like to feel that that's close by," said Beth Hart, a resident.

Visalia Police say it's unclear if Major knew the person who was found dead, but that, along with the motive for the hammer attack, is under investigation.

Meanwhile, local leaders say they're going to do all they can to keep Visalia safe.

"Downtown is the heart of Visalia. Downtown is secure, it is safe. We're going to make sure it continues that way. We're going to make sure people come downtown with family," Nelson said.

He says that could include requesting more patrols from police in the downtown area.

"I don't think we can stop moving and going and living. We can't let them win over our sense of peace and well-being," said Nelson.

We know the man beaten with the hammer was rushed to the hospital - but his condition is unknown.

As for Major, he's been booked into the Tulare County Jail on a number of charges, including murder, attempted murder, and sexual assault.