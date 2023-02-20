Ocean man fails to return from test drive, goes to A.C. casino instead

A Barnegat Township man decided to take a test drive too far, and is now behind bars.

Jason DeAngelo, 47, left the Barlow GMC on Saturday morning in the dealership’s white 2023 GMC Sierra, but didn’t come back, police said.

The dealership called Stafford Township police at about 8:15 p.m., more than nine hours after they last saw DeAngelo, according to the report.

Tuckerton police saw the vehicle a short time later on Route 539, where they tried to stop it, police said.

But DeAngelo continued driving south on the Garden State Parkway, and police did not pursue him further, according to the report.

The department’s DEU was able to get information that the vehicle and DeAngelo were near the Tropicana in Atlantic City, police said.

DeAngelo was arrested inside the casino with help from security, along with the DEU, and the State Police Casino Unit.

He is now in the Ocean County jail on charges of unlawful taking of means of conveyance and eluding. He also faces several motor vehicle violations.

Three days earlier, DeAngelo was charged with theft by unlawful taking out of Evesham Township and receiving stolen property out of Ocean Township, court records show.

He is now in the Ocean County jail.