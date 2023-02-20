Bartlesville
Change location
See more from this location?
Bartlesville, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools and Tri County Tech Partner in a Child Care Agreement
By Sunrise Reporter,11 days ago
By Sunrise Reporter,11 days ago
Bartlesville Public Schools have been working with Tri County Tech to establish priority placement and discounted tuition for childcare-aged children of our Bruin certified staff....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0