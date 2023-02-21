Christ the King set to inspire rest: Putnam residents plan to create a retreat

An artist’s rendering of the future Christ the King Center is shown. Rendering courtesy of Christ the King Center website

PUTNAM COUNTY — New plans are underway for Glandorf. In 2024, construction is set to begin for the Christ the King Center in Putnam County. The center will be a Catholic retreat to “inspire.” According to its website, the center is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit public charity to help communities become saints by making Christ the center of their lives.

Residents Elton and Jeanette Schroeder have planned the center for years and are now seeing it come to pass. The hope is to help everyone no matter where they are on their journey to Christ. The project is set to cost $15 to $20 million. Board members will begin construction once zoning is approved and most of the funds are obtained. Fortunately, 33% of the funds have been committed.

The center will include stations of the cross, a retreat house, Capernaum (in the Bible, this was a city where Jesus visited and preached), a restaurant, a town center and a Dead Sea pond. The center will also include a gift shop for all who visit.

According to the center’s website, a retreat is a place for visitors to refresh their souls and step away from concerns that distract them from their relationship with God.

The retreat is welcome for individuals or groups. The center invites visitors to stay for a couple of days or a week, costing around $125 to $200 per night. The center will focus on becoming a place for adults to be away with God.

The 18-acre site will be located off Blanchard Avenue. Christ the King Center will be governed by a board of directors, according to its website. Although connected to the Catholic church, the center will be its own entity. The site will be financially independent and have around 50 employees.

The Schroeder family plans to move onto the center’s property to be stewards of the new project. After completing a survey, the founders believe it will “enhance” and increase of faith in the community.

For more information visit the website at christthekingcenter.com.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.