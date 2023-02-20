Police logs ― Feb. 21, 2023

Groton City

Steven C. Heckendorn, 44, of 65 Willets Avenue, Apt. 403, New London, was charged Feb. 13 with driving under the influence of alcohol of drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane and driving without minimum insurance.

Lisa Stark, 32, of 404 Bridge St., Apt. 343, was charged Feb. 14 with driving with a suspended license and speeding.

Christopher MacKay, 31, of Randolph, Vt., was charged Feb. 15 with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized delivery of contraband into a correctional facility, driving with a suspended license and speeding.

Tiffany E. Yard, 40, of 127 Laurel Drive, New London, was charged Feb. 16 with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to keep narcotics in their original container.

Richard Sapia, 58, of 707 Colman St., Apt. 222, New London, was charged Friday with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have tail lamps.

James Demons, 29, of 10 Water St., Apt. A, Mystic, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs , driving without minimum insurance, failure to display/ improper use/obstructed plates.

Kevin J. Banta, 38, of 142 Meridian St. was charged Sunday with second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Waterford

Jamie Welles, 35, of Branford, was charged Saturday with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and sixth-degree larceny.

Daquan Young, 36, of New Haven, was charged Saturday with possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with a police officer.

Timothy Needham, 40, of 2 West Pleasant St., New London, was charged Saturday with criminal misrepresentation, interfering with a police officer and sixth-degree larceny.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.