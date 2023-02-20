Open in App
Cape Coral, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

New residents of Cape Coral FEMA site grateful for temporary home

By Claire Lavezzorio,

11 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – More than half of the temporary trailers at Tranquility Lakes RV Resort have been moved into.

A spokesperson with FEMA confirmed on Monday, 54 of the 105 trailers are occupied by families who lost their homes during Hurricane Ian.

Tranquility Lakes RV Resort is off Burnt Store Road in Northwest Cape Coral.

Joe Prigun said the wait was well worth it.

His home on Summerlin Road and McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers was destroyed. He said it took seven feet of water.

Prigun said he’s grateful to have this new trailer in the Northwest of Cape Coral, but said he’s spending a lot of money on gas driving back and forth to his home to rebuild.

“It’s a place, but it’s an hour away. I’m going to try to find something closer. It’s just too much time wasted that I could be working on the house,” said Prigun.

Rennee Gradomski also moved into the site.

She said this is a nice temporary spot to get back on her feet.

“Hopefully, in five to six months, I can find another place and move on,” said Gradomski.

