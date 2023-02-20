Denton
Change location
See more from this location?
Denton, TX
granicus.com
How Denton, TX Provides Residents User-Friendly Service Request Solutions
By Stuart Birdseye, Deputy Director of Customer ServicePublic Affairs at Denton, TX,11 days ago
By Stuart Birdseye, Deputy Director of Customer ServicePublic Affairs at Denton, TX,11 days ago
While Denton, Texas boasts a friendly, small-town feel while within reach of big-city amenities, an outdated and underdeveloped management request system for city services took...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0