Open in App
Kennewick, WA
See more from this location?
FOX 11 and 41

Trooper Dean Atkinson honored as hometown hero at Tri-City Americans game

By Samantha Thompson Sr. Content Manager,

12 days ago
KENNEWICK, Wash.- During Saturday night’s Tri-City Americans First Responders Night hockey game, Trooper Dean Atkinson was recognized as a hometown hero. Trooper Atkinson was shot...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yakima, WA newsLocal Yakima, WA
Suspect charged in Kennewick kidnapping
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
Two more teens arrested for Kennewick murder, four in total
Kennewick, WA2 days ago
Road rage suspect caught by Benton County K9
Finley, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
High school program seeks to combat truck driver shortage
Connell, WA2 days ago
Victim stable after stabbing in Benton County
Prosser, WA2 days ago
Prosser has new top cop
Prosser, WA2 days ago
PSD accepting applications for Board of Directors Position 1
Pasco, WA2 days ago
YVC students learn a humorous approach to managing money
Yakima, WA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy