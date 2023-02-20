Open in App
Chicago, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Bulls nearing deal to sign Patrick Beverley

By Michael Mulford,

11 days ago
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls will enter the post All-Star break with a new addition to their backcourt.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Bulls are ‘nearing a deal’ with veteran guard Patrick Beverley.

Beverley, a Chicago-native, was waived by the Orlando Magic following a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers on trade deadline day.

The addition of Beverley gives Billy Donovan more veteran depth at point guard while giving the Bulls a vocal leader who will bring some intensity to the court and locker room.

In 45 games this season with the Lakers, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game

