Marginal Risk of Severe Storms on Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Marginal Risk of severe weather is forecast on Wednesday by the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are the culprits.

Water Vapor Image of Wednesday's Storm System as of Monday Afternoon

The storm system responsible for this outlook was near southern California on Monday afternoon.

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Midday Wednesday Forecast

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast